Conrad Montgomery joins Nickelodeon animation department

Conrad Montgomery has joined Nickelodeon as vice president, current series, animation. Montgomery (Adventure Time, Regular Show and Steven Universe) will be the executive in charge of the division (EIC), overseeing production for various animated series and working with creators and executive producers for Nickelodeon and its growing studio business. Prior to this, Montgomery held a similar role at Cartoon Network where he was senior director of current series.

Along with the new addition to the network, Nickelodeon has promoted three executives within the division: Dana Cluverius (The Loud House, The Casagrandes) has been promoted to SVP current series animation, Claudia Spinelli (Star Trek: Prodigy, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years) to SVP animation development and Kelley Gardner (SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral, Star Trek: Prodigy) to VP current series animation.

“I am incredibly excited to see Conrad, Dana, Claudia and Kelley take on these roles as we grow our original and franchise animation slate,” said Nickelodeon animation president Ramsey Naito. “Over time, they have demonstrated their undying passion for developing new content and delivering successful shows to Nick’s lineup.”

Cluverius and Spinelli will continue to report to Naito, while Gardner and Montgomery report to Cluverius.