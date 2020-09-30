Rockstar games employee leaks unannounced game at ArtStation 

A Rockstar Games employee has leaked an unannounced game, kicking off speculation about GTA 6, Bully 2, L.A. Noire 2, and other rumored Rockstar games.

According to ComicBook, Emil Mujanovic, a senior character artist at Rockstar Games, has updated their ArtStation page. According to the publication, the recent edit has removed the reference to their work on an “unannounced project” at the studio.

Unfortunately, that is all the developer’s Art Station web page reveals. In different phrases, it is unclear what this “unannounced challenge” may very well be. The most evident candidate is Grand Theft Auto VI, on condition that that is probably the studio’s subsequent launch.

However, there have been rumors right here and there about Bully 2 and even a sequel to L.A. Noire, however just lately, these rumors have died down while GTA 6 rumors and “leaks” have continued. And GTA 6 is in growth, however that does not routinely imply this “unannounced challenge” is the following, presently unannounced, installment within the Grand Theft Auto sequence.