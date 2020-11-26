Disney India forays into e-commerce with shopDisney; to sell authentic merchandise

Disney India has ventured into the e-commerce space with the launch of its online marketplace, shopDisney. The platform will feature more than 3,000 licensed merchandise inspired by popular Disney characters and more.

shopDisney will house toys, apparel, back-to-school, accessories, and gifts related to Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man, Mickey and Friends, Disney Princess and Frozen, among others. The e-commerce platform will also be offering Disney-designed shipping boxes, special services like gift wrapping, and will deliver to more than 500 cities in India.

Commenting on the launch, Disney India consumer products executive director and head Sanjeet Mehta stated, “With shopDisney, our endeavour is to bring genuine Disney-licensed products inspired by our stories and characters to every household in the country. shopDisney will extend the magic of Disney and be a truly immersive experience for kids and families wherever and whenever they want.”

The House of Mouse further added in a statement, “Optimised for mobile devices, shopDisney will provide users with a special online Disney touch-point access at any time. The product lineup will continue to grow to ensure consumers can always find what they want, to add the magic of Disney into their daily lives.”