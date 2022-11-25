Big Bang Media Ventures and New Horizons Alliance join forces

Bringing together the worlds of film, music, sports education and esports, Big Bang Media Ventures and New Horizons Alliance (NHA) have joined hands in a truly transformative merger. The combined entity, which retains the BBMVPL name, looks to become a dominant multi-hyphenate entertainment and learning ecosystem.

Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd is the co-promoter of Phantom Films and Mythoverse Studios, which rank amongst India’s leading and most admired content houses, and the founding investor of creator led businesses like Collective Artists Network, BGBNG Music, Big Bang Social. BBMVPL through its different businesses has been the preferred curator for media tech platforms like Netflix, lnstagram, YouTube, Spotify, Disney+, to name a few.

On the motion picture front, along with the under production Ramayan, India’s biggest feature film to date, BBMVPL’s first mega Mythoverse series, Mahabharata, was recently announced by Disney at the prestigious D23 Expo.

New Horizons Alliance Pvt Ltd is one of the country’s premier sports (AISTS INDIA) and esports education companies. NHA is also developing an esports business across Asia and the Middle East with the International ESports Federation (IESF). With this merger, BBMVPL becomes the glue that binds generations and geographies across their recreational and skilling needs.

Madhu Mantena shall continue with BBMVPL as the founder and chief creative officer and Ravneet Gill shall take over the reigns of BBMVPL as MD and CEO. Madhu is one of India’s most progressive and admired film producers and a pioneer in media entrepreneurship. A distinguished banker, Ravneet headed two of India’s largest banks during his eminent banking career and has been building NHA to fuel the future of the sports and esports businesses in India.

Commenting on the merger, Mantena said, “It is a matter of privilege for me and BBMVPL that my mentor Manmohan Shetty, who needs no introduction in the world of media, shall head the board as its non-executive chairman. This merger enables BBMVPL to metamorphosize from an entertainment production company into a full fledged content company over the next few years with equal focus on entertainment, education and esports. I am most excited and looking forward to working under Ravneet’s leadership in helping steer BBMVPL towards the tall goals he has set for the company.”

Gill remarked, “As education becomes more audio visual and esports more integral to the creator economy, content curation becomes the game changer. Madhu is not only a creative genius but also a visionary and I believe this merger shall reorient the space we operate in and reinforce the market leadership position of our businesses.”