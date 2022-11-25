MX Player recognised as top employer in the 2022 India Workplace Equality Index

MX Player has been recognised as a top employer at the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022. MX Player has been honored with the bronze badge, which recognizes the development of inclusive policies and initiation of activities that promote LGBT+ inclusion at work.

With a diverse set of workforce, MX Player has worked consciously towards creating a work environment where all people are truly welcomed, valued and respected — for all of who they are. Considering diversity and inclusion as vital pillars for an organisation to thrive, MX Player, in June 2022, introduced #PressPlayForAll for its 100K+ strong LinkedIn family. The brand also has actively taken steps to engage with the LGBTQ+ community at the grassroots level with gender-neutral medical and leave policies, attracting LGBTQ+ candidates through its LinkedIn page and using social media platforms to lead conversations on LGBTQ+ equality.

Speaking on being awarded the bronze badge at IWEI 2022, MX Player CEO Karan Bedi said, “We are humbled to receive this recognition and acknowledge the contribution of every stakeholder in this journey. At MX Player, we have always invested in pioneering initiatives and introduced policies that accept and cherish all employees, thus helping in building a progressive work environment. The IWEI 2022 recognition is a testament to the people-first culture that MX Player has built over the years.”

Commenting on making the workplace diverse and inclusive, MX Player global HR head Anjani B Kuumar said, “As an organisation that is deeply invested in the well-being of its employees, our leadership team is committed to building a healthy and safe workplace culture, and inclusion is one of our top priorities. For a young organisation like ours, this recognition by IWEI will further propel us to strengthen our inclusion policies and initiatives.”

IWEI is India’s first comprehensive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi, and trans (LGBT+) inclusion in the workplace. The index measures nine areas: policies and benefits, employee lifecycle, employee network group, allies and role models, senior leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement, and additional work.

To encourage and lead the workforce towards being allies, MX Player also participated in Pride Circle’s Ally Challenge 2022 and pledged to be active allies and invited all employees to participate by sharing their pledges.