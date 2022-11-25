‘Pocoyo’ series wins Best Children’s Program at Spanish Television Academy’s Iris Awards

The series Pocoyo, produced by Spanish studio Zinkia, has won the award for Best Children’s Program at the Iris Awards 2022 of the Television and Audiovisual Science and Arts Academy. These awards, which recognise the most outstanding professionals and programs in Spanish TV, were announced yesterday during the annual gala, which had over 800 attendees.

Nominated alongside other productions like Croco Doc, Mironins and Momonsters, Pocoyo was finally chosen by the jury, which recognised its long trajectory on channels like RTVE, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hopster and Rakuten.

Pocoyo’s catalogue comprises four seasons, the short Pocoyó y el Circo Espacial (Pocoyo and the Space Circus), over 80 songs and music videos, and other special content, including the episode “Dragon Island”, a co-production with the Tourism Agency of Gran Canaria, in which Pocoyo left his white universe for the first time, in order to visit that Canary Island.

This award is the latest among the 40 national and international prizes that Pocoyo has received, including the Cristal at Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the BAFTA of the British Academy, both for the Best Animation Series, as well as three Pulcinella awards at the Italian Cartoons on The Bay Festival.

“Out of all the distinctions we have received throughout Pocoyo’s 20 years, the Iris Award is one of the most valued because it represents a recognition by academics of the role Pocoyo has played in Spanish television, and perhaps it brings us a little bit closer to the country’s popular culture, highlighting what Spain created, produces and exports,” explained Zinkia GM Victor M. López.

In addition, Zinkia CEO Alberto Delgado added, “This award proves that Pocoyo is still one of the leading international brands in children’s animation, while also confirming Zinkia’s capacity as a producer for this and other series we are working on, including Yanco, Dina y los Dinosaurios, Bumpy: The Bear, Ghost Bros and Bugsted.”