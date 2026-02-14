Anime India Kolkata Day 1: A powerhouse of panels, performances, and community spirit

Anime India Kolkata 2026 opened its doors to an enthusiastic crowd, marking the first stop of the festival’s nationwide expansion tour. Day 1 brought together industry leaders, creative voices, and passionate fans, setting the stage for a dynamic celebration of anime and gaming culture. From the arrival of international icons such as the legendary director of Haikyu!! to panels spotlighting India’s growing anime and gaming community, Day 1 captured the energy of a fandom eager to connect, learn, and celebrate. The sessions reflected both the global reach of anime and the rising momentum of Indian creators, laying the foundation for an engaging multi‑day showcase.

At Anime India Kolkata, sessions and panels were spread across five distinct stages, each designed to cater to different aspects of the festival experience. These include the Flagship Stage, the Panel Stage, the Shoutengai Stage, the Adda‑O‑Otaku Stage, and the Meet and Greet Stage, ensuring a diverse mix of industry discussions, fan interactions, cultural showcases, and community engagement throughout the day.

The day commenced with the inauguration ceremony led by AnimationXpress founder, chairman and editor‑in‑chief Anil NM Wanvari. He was joined by several distinguished partners and exhibitors. Several sessions ran in parallel across the different stages. On the Flagship Stage, the day opened with Absolute Cinema: Spy×Family S3 E2 (Hindi dub), followed by Absolute Cinema: Scum of the Brave (Japanese with English subtitles).

Attendees pouring in for Susumu Mitsunaka’s session

Following the lighter screenings, the Flagship Stage shifted to a more formal tone after lunch, beginning with an address by the consul‑general of Japan in Kolkata. This was followed by a fireside chat titled Building an Indo‑Japan Collaboration Corridor, featuring Anime Times president Hideo Katsumata and AnimationXpress founder, chairman and editor‑in‑chief Anil Wanvari.

Adding a surge of excitement and drawing the spotlight, the next session brought an international panel and workshop with Haikyu!! director Susumu Mitsunaka, a moment that quickly became the highlight of Day 1 and a major draw for fans and industry alike.

The next session was another panel titled Diversity in the Anime Industry & Education in Japan. The speakers for this session were anime fan and Japanese culture enthusiast Manas B. Sharma and Meghna V. Ravoor along with Alt Balaji, Applause Entertainment, IN10 Media Network & Applause Productions founding member Maansi S Darrbaar. Up next was another engaging quiz by Anime Times, titled No Bets, No Life (quiz prelims), which further fuelled the excitement and showcased the festival’s commitment to fan‑driven fun.

The last session on this stage was an industry panel discussion titled Entrepreneurship in the Creative Industry. The speakers for this session were Wackytoon Studio chief executive officer Niloy Kanti Biswas, Animatzione Animation Studio founder and director Subhra Chakraborty, Ele Animation founder director, and creative head Durga Prasad Dalai, independent, graphic novelist and illustrator Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, Ebluesoft Infotect Solutions managing director Victor Bhattacharya. The session was moderated by Global Chamber of Innovation & Industry (GCII) president Skannd Tyagi. This panel discussion explored the dynamic world of entrepreneurship within the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector, highlighting how creative vision is being transformed into sustainable and scalable businesses.

At the Panel Stage, the day began with a fan‑led session titled A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Cheap Merch in Japan, which offered practical tips and insights for attendees interested in navigating Japan’s merchandise culture more affordably. This was followed by another fan panel, Mal Users Hate Him!!! See How A Local Man Finds Manga Tailored To Him With One Simple Trick!, which explored creative ways of discovering manga that align closely with individual reading preferences. Next was a session for the 18‑plus audience, titled My Little Quiz Can’t Be This Cute (quiz prelims), which offered a playful yet competitive format tailored specifically for mature fans.

The next fan panel was It’s Not Like I Want You to Attend Our Anime Memes Panel or Anything, Baka!!!, which explored the humour and creativity of anime meme culture. This was followed by BL, GL, and Beyond: The Rainbow‑Tinted World of Anime & Manga, a discussion highlighting diverse narratives and representation within the medium. Later in the day, the stage hosted Cards and Community: Discussing the Social Aspect of TCGs, examining how trading card games foster interaction and camaraderie. The final session on this stage was Fan Panel Workshop: Part One, offering a practical, hands-on experience for attendees.

On the Shoutengai Stage, the day commenced with the Ita Bag Contest, showcasing creative fan‑made designs, and was followed by an interactive session titled The Giant Hunt: The World’s Largest Anime Contest, which invited participants to test their knowledge and enthusiasm in a dynamic format. This session was conducted by Image design head Anjan Cariappa M M and mime artist Susanta Saha.

Next up was the Bong Cosplay contest, where participants reinterpreted anime characters through a Bengali cultural lens. Costumes were adapted with sarees, dhotis, jewellery, and traditional designs, while entrants were encouraged to incorporate recognisable cultural references beyond clothing. Soon after, the atmosphere was once again charged with excitement as the Curtain Call competition commenced. This performance-based contest invited participants to stage one-act plays inspired by anime, manga, light novels, visual novels, and other Japanese works. Emphasis was placed on theatrics, storytelling, and immersive world-building, with cosplay serving as an optional enhancement to the dramatic presentations. The Huion session was conducted by Huion India country manager Rajeev Nagar.

Meet & Greet Stage at Anime India Kolkata

To bring back the thunder, the next session was a fan panel titled How your favourite anime/manga may not be the same after learning Japanese. The last session on the Shoutengai Stage was the Aidol competition powered by Amazon MX Player. Aidol brought the spirit of anime music to life, as performers took to the stage to sing their favourite songs from across the medium. In keeping with the tradition of idol culture, special emphasis was placed on renditions from popular idol franchises such as Love Live! and BanG Dream!.

The event on the Adda-O-Otaku Stage began with The OG Anime Quiz (prelims), setting a lively tone for the day. Contestants tested their knowledge across a wide spectrum of anime, manga, and related pop culture. This was then followed by another 18 plus fun and engaging event – the Prop Hackathon. A select group of participants from the audience were invited to join a mini workshop, where they were provided with basic materials and a limited amount of time to craft a cosplay prop on the spot.

The last event of the day on this stage was a fan panel titled Shoujosei Shuugo – A Space for Shoujo Sparkle and Josei Depth. This session provided a dedicated platform for exploring the charm and emotional resonance of shoujo works alongside the maturity and nuance of josei storytelling.

The Meet and Greet Stage opened with a fan panel titled The Journey of a Manga: Idea to Execution. This insightful session traced the creative process behind manga, from the spark of an idea to its full realisation in published form. This was followed by another fan panel titled History of Japanese Automotive Racing, I Guess. The session offered a light‑hearted yet informative exploration of Japan’s motorsport heritage, tracing its development from early racing culture to the rise of iconic automotive traditions. The next fan panel was titled Are There Public Toilets in Teyvat? (A Genshin Impact Fan Panel). With its playful name, the session delved into the world‑building and everyday details of Genshin Impact, sparking humorous yet thoughtful discussion among fans.

Up next was one of the most eagerly awaited segments of the day, a meet and greet session with Yura Akari and Misaki, which drew enthusiastic fans eager to interact with the guests. This was followed by another engaging meet and greet with Mitsunaka, giving attendees the rare opportunity to connect directly with the acclaimed director. Both sessions added a personal and memorable touch to the programme, strengthening the bond between creators and their audience.

The last session of the day on this stage was a fan panel titled One Piece: Queerness & Revolution on the High Seas by Katsy. This thought‑provoking discussion examined themes of identity, queerness, and rebellion within the world of One Piece, highlighting how the series resonates with diverse audiences and inspires conversations about representation and social change.

The day ended with the AVGC 40 Under 40 Awards on the Flagship stage.

Day one of Anime India Kolkata 2026 delivered a vibrant mix of screenings, panels, contests, and meet and greets, showcasing the festival’s unique ability to unite industry leaders, creative talents, and passionate fans under one roof. From the ceremonial opening to the AVGC 40 Under 40 Awards, the programme reflected both the global reach of anime and the rising momentum of Indian creators. The energy, diversity, and enthusiasm on display set a powerful precedent for the day ahead. With such a dynamic start, anticipation now turned to day two, which promised to build on this momentum and bring even more memorable experiences to the festival.