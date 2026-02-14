AVGC 4O Under 40 winners

The fourth edition of the AVGC 40 Under 40 awards, hosted by AnimationXpress during Anime India Kolkata at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, celebrated the young achievers shaping India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industries.

Held on the Flagship Stage, the ceremony recognised not only artists but also professionals whose vision and innovation have advanced the AVGC sector. Winners and nominees alike represent the breadth of talent driving India’s creative ecosystem forward from storytelling and design to technology and entrepreneurship.

Launched by AnimationXpress, the initiative has steadily grown in stature, becoming a benchmark for honouring young achievers who are redefining the creative landscape. The 2024 edition took place at IndiaJoy’s Desi Toons in Hyderabad, while this year’s move to Kolkata underscores the diversity and vibrancy of India’s AVGC talent pool.

The awards ensure recognition is celebrated in front of audiences that truly understand and value the creative arts. The 2026 edition reinforced the importance of nurturing new voices whose contributions resonate across both Indian and global markets.

Here’s the full lists of winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 Awards 2026:

Aadil Faruqui

Abhiraj Ayinikkal

Amal Arjun

Anadi Abhilash

Ananth Maruthi

Ankit Dey

Anshul Mittal

Aritra Mukherjee

Arka Chakraborty

Arun James

Arush Tyagi

Ashwin Shanker G

Atisha Bhutia

Brindha Chandrasekaran

Chirag Panchal

Dinesh Kumar

Hijaz Ahamed

Hrishikesh Gawas

Ishani Priyamvada

Karthick Ramadoss

Kartiki C Patil

Kashyap S Phukan

Kondavete Venugopalam

Krupa Sampat

Neekhil Dighe

Nikita Alagan

Pooja Rathi

Pramita Mukherjee

Pranav Malasi

Pranoy Chatterjee

Rachana Khake

Rakesh Endepalli

Raviteja Mantena

Rebekah S.J.

Remesh Ramachandran

Rohan Kathpalia

Saharsh W. S. Rathore

Sangram Borse

Satish Ranjan

Shaguna Khetarpal

Shanthala Setty

Shikha Sharma

Shikhar Srivastava

Shreemud Dave

Srijandeep Das

Trupti Latur

Tuhin Saha

Vasu Gupta

Yashoda Parthasarthy

Yatish Shah

Yogita Jadhav