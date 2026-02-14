The fourth edition of the AVGC 40 Under 40 awards, hosted by AnimationXpress during Anime India Kolkata at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, celebrated the young achievers shaping India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industries.
Held on the Flagship Stage, the ceremony recognised not only artists but also professionals whose vision and innovation have advanced the AVGC sector. Winners and nominees alike represent the breadth of talent driving India’s creative ecosystem forward from storytelling and design to technology and entrepreneurship.
Launched by AnimationXpress, the initiative has steadily grown in stature, becoming a benchmark for honouring young achievers who are redefining the creative landscape. The 2024 edition took place at IndiaJoy’s Desi Toons in Hyderabad, while this year’s move to Kolkata underscores the diversity and vibrancy of India’s AVGC talent pool.
The awards ensure recognition is celebrated in front of audiences that truly understand and value the creative arts. The 2026 edition reinforced the importance of nurturing new voices whose contributions resonate across both Indian and global markets.
Here’s the full lists of winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 Awards 2026:
Aadil Faruqui
Abhiraj Ayinikkal
Amal Arjun
Anadi Abhilash
Ananth Maruthi
Ankit Dey
Anshul Mittal
Aritra Mukherjee
Arka Chakraborty
Arun James
Arush Tyagi
Ashwin Shanker G
Atisha Bhutia
Brindha Chandrasekaran
Chirag Panchal
Dinesh Kumar
Hijaz Ahamed
Hrishikesh Gawas
Ishani Priyamvada
Karthick Ramadoss
Kartiki C Patil
Kashyap S Phukan
Kondavete Venugopalam
Krupa Sampat
Neekhil Dighe
Nikita Alagan
Pooja Rathi
Pramita Mukherjee
Pranav Malasi
Pranoy Chatterjee
Rachana Khake
Rakesh Endepalli
Raviteja Mantena
Rebekah S.J.
Remesh Ramachandran
Rohan Kathpalia
Saharsh W. S. Rathore
Sangram Borse
Satish Ranjan
Shaguna Khetarpal
Shanthala Setty
Shikha Sharma
Shikhar Srivastava
Shreemud Dave
Srijandeep Das
Trupti Latur
Tuhin Saha
Vasu Gupta
Yashoda Parthasarthy
Yatish Shah
Yogita Jadhav