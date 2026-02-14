Animation Latest News Main Story VFX What's new ?

AVGC 40 Under 40 held at Anime India Kolkata, here’s the full list of winners

14/02/2026
AnimationXpress Team
AVGC 4O Under 40 winners

The fourth edition of the AVGC 40 Under 40 awards, hosted by AnimationXpress during Anime India Kolkata at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, celebrated the young achievers shaping India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industries.

Held on the Flagship Stage, the ceremony recognised not only artists but also professionals whose vision and innovation have advanced the AVGC sector. Winners and nominees alike represent the breadth of talent driving India’s creative ecosystem forward from storytelling and design to technology and entrepreneurship.

Launched by AnimationXpress, the initiative has steadily grown in stature, becoming a benchmark for honouring young achievers who are redefining the creative landscape. The 2024 edition took place at IndiaJoy’s Desi Toons in Hyderabad, while this year’s move to Kolkata underscores the diversity and vibrancy of India’s AVGC talent pool.

The awards ensure recognition is celebrated in front of audiences that truly understand and value the creative arts. The 2026 edition reinforced the importance of nurturing new voices whose contributions resonate across both Indian and global markets.

Here’s the full lists of winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 Awards 2026: 

Aadil Faruqui
Abhiraj Ayinikkal 
Amal Arjun 
Anadi Abhilash 
Ananth Maruthi 
Ankit Dey 
Anshul Mittal 
Aritra Mukherjee 
Arka Chakraborty 
Arun James 
Arush Tyagi 
Ashwin Shanker G 
Atisha Bhutia 
Brindha Chandrasekaran 
Chirag Panchal 
Dinesh Kumar 
Hijaz Ahamed 
Hrishikesh Gawas 
Ishani Priyamvada 
Karthick Ramadoss 
Kartiki C Patil 
Kashyap S Phukan 
Kondavete Venugopalam 
Krupa Sampat 
Neekhil Dighe 
Nikita Alagan 
Pooja Rathi 
Pramita Mukherjee 
Pranav Malasi 
Pranoy Chatterjee 
Rachana Khake 
Rakesh Endepalli 
Raviteja Mantena 
Rebekah S.J. 
Remesh Ramachandran 
Rohan Kathpalia 
Saharsh W. S. Rathore 
Sangram Borse 
Satish Ranjan 
Shaguna Khetarpal 
Shanthala Setty 
Shikha Sharma 
Shikhar Srivastava 
Shreemud Dave 
Srijandeep Das 
Trupti Latur 
Tuhin Saha 
Vasu Gupta
Yashoda Parthasarthy 
Yatish Shah 
Yogita Jadhav

Follow us on Google News