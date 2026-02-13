Siti Networks strengthens Anime India Kolkata 2026 as official cable TV partner

Building on the success of its Mumbai edition, Anime India continues to expand its ecosystem with Siti Networks coming on board as the cable TV partner for Anime India Kolkata 2026. The collaboration reflects the festival’s commitment to championing India’s animation and creative content industry, while offering interactive, fan-centric pop culture activities.

Anime India Kolkata arrives at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on 14 and 15 February 2026, marking the beginning of its regional chapter and the launch of its national tour. The festival promises a dynamic cultural exchange, uniting Japanese pop culture with India’s passionate anime, gaming, and creator communities.

Siti Networks is one of India’s leading multi-system cable operators, delivering digital television services across the country through an extensive network of local cable operator partners and fibre infrastructure. The company connects millions of households to entertainment and information, playing a significant role in India’s television distribution ecosystem.

Driven by India’s dynamic youth culture and growing creative content ecosystem, Siti Networks has partnered with Anime India Kolkata 2026 as the cable TV partner to reach emerging fans and creators. The collaboration underscores Anime India’s objective to bridge fandom communities with brands driving innovation across India’s creative and consumer sectors.

The festival will present a curated programme featuring cosplay championships, Vocaloid fan hubs, Japanese-inspired food activations and community meet-ups, establishing Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a fan-led cultural destination. Highlights such as Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild and competitive tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC and more will offer engaging experiences for anime fans, gamers and creators.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta highlighted, ”Anime India Kolkata showcases the power of anime as a cultural and creative movement, bringing fans, creators, and the industry together to shape the future of pop culture in India.”

Acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will attend Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a guest of honour, taking part in panel discussions, live interactions and curated fan engagements, adding significant international stature to the event.

Anime India Kolkata 2026 will bring together global creators, Indian studios and passionate fandoms, positioning the festival as a flagship pop culture hub and the starting point for a year-long nationwide celebration of anime and fandom. With 2026 editions planned across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the festival is expanding its footprint and strengthening engagement across India’s fandom and creator ecosystem.