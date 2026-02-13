From Bong flair to Grand Royale: Cosplay takes centre stage at Anime India Kolkata

Anime India, a dedicated anime convention and one of the country’s fastest‑growing platforms for Japanese pop culture, is set to expand nationwide in 2026. Following its successful debut in Mumbai in 2025, the convention will travel to four metropolitan regions across India, beginning with the Kolkata edition on 14 and 15 February 2026.

Taking place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Anime India Kolkata will serve as the opening chapter of a year‑long, multi‑city series. As the first regional edition, it is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans and aims to bridge global anime culture with India’s rapidly growing community of enthusiasts.

Anime India is presented by Anime Times and Toyota, while Amazon MX Player has joined as the co-presenting partner. Suzuki is the gold partner and Zebu Animation is on board as the silver partner. The festival is supported by Techno India as the university partner and Hathway as the broadband partner, while Giant Hunt, the anime art contest is powered by Image. Connectivity comes through Siti Networks as the cable partner. Webel is on board as the state skilling partner and Arena Animation joins as the education partner.

Cosplay has always been at the heart of Anime India’s programming, and the Kolkata edition will feature a wide range of competitions designed to showcase craftsmanship, creativity, cultural fusion and performance. With prize pools ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,20,000, the events highlight different aspects of fan expression and promise to be a major draw for attendees.

In total, there will be five distinct cosplay events, each focusing on a different dimension of creativity and performance. These are as follows:

Bong Cosplay: Bong Cosplay invites participants to reinterpret anime characters through a Bengali cultural lens. Costumes are adapted with sarees, dhotis, jewellery and traditional designs, while entrants are encouraged to incorporate recognisable cultural references beyond clothing. Judging will be based on craftsmanship (30 per cent), character faithfulness and adaptation (30 per cent), and Bengali cultural symbolism (40 per cent). The prize pool totals Rs 10,000, distributed as Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000. Curtain Call: Curtain Call is a performance‑based competition where participants stage a one‑act play inspired by anime, manga, light novels, visual novels or other Japanese works. The focus is on theatrics, storytelling and world‑building, with cosplay optionally supporting the performance. Entries will be judged on faithfulness to source material (50 per cent), theatrics (35 per cent) and stage outfits (15 per cent). The prize pool totals Rs 10,000. Grand Cosplay Royale: The flagship cosplay contest of Anime India Kolkata, Grand Cosplay Royale, offers a prize pool of Rs 1,20,000. Judging will consider crafting (50 per cent), fit and mobility (30 per cent), and disposition (20 per cent). Prizes include Rs 60,000 for first place, Rs 25,000 for second, Rs 15,000 for third, and four Judges’ Choice Awards of Rs 5,000 each. Closet Cosplay: Closet Cosplay emphasises creativity over expenditure, challenging participants to create costumes within a budget of Rs 3,000. Entrants are expected to use thrifted clothing, repurposed household items or improvised materials such as wigs made from wool or fabric. Judging will focus on budget adherence (30 per cent), accuracy (30 per cent), and craftsmanship and novelty (40 per cent). The prize pool totals Rs 10,000. Cosplay Show ‘n Tell: Cosplay Show ‘n Tell is a presentation‑based event where participants share their passion for a character or series through storytelling and explanation. The emphasis is on personal connection rather than elaborate costumes. Judging will consider attachment to the character (60 per cent), originality and creativity (20 per cent), and the effort behind the costume (20 per cent). The prize pool totals Rs 10,000.

With these five competitions, Anime India Kolkata 2026 will set the tone for a year‑long celebration of anime and Japanese culture across India. By combining craftsmanship, performance and cultural fusion, the cosplay events reflect the diversity and creativity of India’s fandom, while reinforcing Anime India’s role in building a pan‑India movement that unites fans and creators alike.