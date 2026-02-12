Toyota fuels the future of fandom as presented by partner at Anime India Kolkata 2026

In the wake of its highly successful Mumbai edition, Anime India continues its expansion with Toyota on board as the presented by partner for Anime India Kolkata 2026. The association reinforces the festival’s mission to highlight India’s growing animation and creative content ecosystem, alongside curated fan-first pop culture experiences.

Marking its Kolkata edition on 14 and 15 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Anime India Kolkata will kick-start the festival’s regional expansion and its 2026 nationwide tour. The event will bring together Japanese pop culture and India’s thriving community of anime fans, gamers, creators and storytellers for a weekend celebrating fandom, creativity and culture.

Toyota is one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, known for its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable mobility. With a strong presence in India, Toyota offers a diverse portfolio of vehicles across segments and continues to invest in advanced technologies, hybrid solutions and customer-centric innovations. The brand is recognised for its reliability, engineering excellence and long-term commitment to mobility solutions for a changing world.

Anime India Kolkata 2026 will curate a fan-first cultural experience featuring cosplay championships, Vocaloid fan hubs, Japanese-inspired food activations and community meet-ups. Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild and competitive tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC and more will ensure something for every anime fan, gamer and creator.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta said, “Anime India Kolkata showcases the power of anime as a cultural and creative movement, bringing fans, creators, and the industry together to shape the future of pop culture in India.”

Adding a global dimension to the festival, acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will join Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a Guest of Honour, connecting with fans through panels, live sessions and exclusive engagements.

By uniting global creators, Indian studios and passionate fandoms, Anime India Kolkata 2026 aims to become a flagship pop culture hub, kick-starting a nationwide anime and fandom celebration across the year. With new editions planned in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad in 2026, the festival is bringing fans, creators and communities together on a national scale.