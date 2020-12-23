With PPW, Riki Group strengthens ‘The Fixies’ foothold in China

The Fixies

Riki Group continues to strengthen The Fixies series positions and announces a cooperation with Chinese leading agency PPW (Promotional partners Worldwide) for promotion and licensing.

PPW has been appointed as the licensing agent for the brand in China. The agency will support The Fixies’s development on the territory, further expanding by launching wide-ranging licensing and branding programs.

The Fixies have dramatically expanded their footprint in China recently. In the near future, the release of a fourth season is planned, which is produced in co-production with Tencent Video. The series reached 13 billion views on Chinese platforms and the new season, of course, will contribute to a new success on the territory. In addition, Tencent commissioned Hebei TV to create a new TV sci-fi game show for kids – Fixie Lab. It is expected that the TV show will support the release of the series in early 2021.

Based on the brand’s success, PPW will host new licensed merchandise and bring consumer products in high-profile publishing, creativity crafts categories, as well as in the key categories such as apparel, cosmetics and food. The Fixies is, first of all, an educational project that tells children and their parents how various technical things work. Heroes live inside devices and know about them better than anyone else. That’s why PPW will highlight a category of scientific experiment sets as the most interesting for little fans of the series. Viewers will be able to further engage with the show off-screen.

CEO of ‘Marmelad Media’, Riki Group’s Licensing agency Maya Moskvicheva comments: “We believe that working closely with PPW gives us a great opportunity to create locally relevant products, style guides, and make sure that our storytelling is converted to the right licensing program and commercial success for Licensees. Due to PPW knowledge and experience in the market, we will be able to give our partners better creative solutions. Educational nature of The Fixies fits perfectly to market trends.”

PPW is well-known for their cooperation with world-renowned licensors and has extensive experience in license representation, branded retailing as well as premium design and manufacturing.

The popular kids’ edutainment CG animated series The Fixies is owned and managed by Riki Group and produced by Aeroplane Production Studio. The project has been picked up in over 160 countries and have totaled over 25 billion views on VOD platforms worldwide. Chinese Tencent Video who had great success with The Fixies brand now invests in the production of the new season. The series will be released simultaneously in Russia and China.