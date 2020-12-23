Netflix debuts animated ‘Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ logo

Netflix has released the official logo for Nightmare of the Wolf. Following the success of The Witcher, the streaming service announced the development of a prequel film in January. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an upcoming anime film based on the witcher known as Vesemir.

The logo was released as a part of the Witchmas initiative — a few days of surprises from The Witcher world. The logo features a wolf head, the symbol of the School of the Wolf, to which Geralt of Rivia and Vesemir both belong.

Writer Beau DeMayo had said in an interview earlier that this anime will be canon to the main show. “The show is… It’s funny because it’s such a unique property. Because the show is based on the books and not the game. It’s been an interesting thing to control that perspective, in terms of, we were looking at the books, always looking at the books. And there’s always going to be some similarities because they’re all coming from the same mothership, basically,” the writer shared. “It is definitely something that is in canon with our live action series.”

The official Netflix description reads: “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.” As of now, there are no details about the cast of the film.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Season two of the series is currently in production in the United Kingdom and is scheduled to wrap in February 2021.