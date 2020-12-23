Toonz partners with OTT service provider OTTera

Further strengthening their presence in the digital space, kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group is partnering with leading digital

content distribution platform OTTera to provide the technology support for the Group’s brand-new OTT platform.

As part of the new partnership, OTTera will host and provide the technology support for Toonz Media Group’s OTT channel, as well as distribute the Toonz library across multiple Video on Demand (VoD) platforms. While the vast Toonz library will enrich the content

catalogue of OTTera, Toonz will benefit from OTTera’s advertisement sourcing and service expertise with this partnership.

“This is the first time that Toonz is venturing into the space of white-labelled OTTs and it is crucial for us to have a very strong technology partner in this venture. I am really glad to say that we have found our ideal partner in OTTera. Not only are they one of the best and most competitive over-the-top technology service providers in the market today, they also have phenomenal reach with content distribution,” said P. Jayakumar, CEO – Toonz Media Group.

“We are so pleased to add Toonz Media Group's quality kids content to our growing list of OTT services. Our shared experience in the children’s entertainment space, paired with their popular IP’s, will certainly make the Toonz channel launch a global success,” said OTTera co- CEO Stephen L. Hodge.

The new OTT platform being launched by Toonz will include around 1500+ half hours of movies and episodic content across different genres, dedicated to the kids and family audience. It is will be a one-of-its kind platform that showcases Toonz’s world-class IPs as well as our licensed titles.

OTTera manages 24 channels with over 50+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with

native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web.