‘Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape’ will come to DVD and digital platforms in March 2021

Shout! Kids is bringing the family-friendly animated tale Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape to DVD and digital platforms on 23 March 2021. The main characters of this movie are animals, with Holmes as a dog and Watson as a cat.

In the late 19th century, Mack, a heroic outlaw who stole from the rich to give to the poor, was loved and respected by the people. When the world’s greatest dog-tective, Sherlock Holmes, assisted in catching Mack, the people were angry with him for arresting their hero. But four years later, Mack has escaped from prison. While Sherlock is on the case to recapture Mack, he discovers the heartbreaking reason behind the outlaw’s escape, and decides to let him fulfill his final wish before Mack’s voluntary surrender to the police. However, everyone’s plans change when Mack’s daughter is kidnapped. Sherlock must employ all his wits if he is to rescue Mack’s daughter and save the day.

The mystery adventure is directed by Hong Kong filmmakers Matthew Chow and Toe Yuan. It is produced by Golden Scene and Simage Animation & Media.

Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. It is founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos