Animation

Crunchyroll slates 30 plus series

December 23, 2020
AnimationXpress Team

Crunchyroll has announced the first additions to its anime line up for the winter 2021 anime season.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– season 2B – 6 January
So I’m a Spider, So What? – 8 January
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter – 8 January
World Trigger season 2 – 9 January
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – 12 January
Dr. Stone season 2 – 14 January

Laid-Back Camp season 2 – TBD
Anime AzureLane: Slow Ahead! – TBD
Dr. Ramune – Mysterious Disease Specialist – TBD
EX-ARM – TBD
Heaven’s Design Team – TBD
The Quintessential Quintuplets season 2 – TBD
Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure – TBD
True Cooking Master Boy – TBD
Umamusume: Pretty Derby season 2 – TBD
Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories 8 – TBD
Given The Movie – February 2021

With That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Dr. Stone, Laid-Back Camp, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, World Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– all returning for new episodes next month, the anime slate will be dominated by sequels.

