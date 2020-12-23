Crunchyroll slates 30 plus series

Crunchyroll has announced the first additions to its anime line up for the winter 2021 anime season.

• Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– season 2B – 6 January

• So I’m a Spider, So What? – 8 January

• The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter – 8 January

• World Trigger season 2 – 9 January

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – 12 January

• Dr. Stone season 2 – 14 January

• Laid-Back Camp season 2 – TBD

• Anime AzureLane: Slow Ahead! – TBD

• Dr. Ramune – Mysterious Disease Specialist – TBD

• EX-ARM – TBD

• Heaven’s Design Team – TBD

• The Quintessential Quintuplets season 2 – TBD

• Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure – TBD

• True Cooking Master Boy – TBD

• Umamusume: Pretty Derby season 2 – TBD

• Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories 8 – TBD

• Given The Movie – February 2021

With That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Dr. Stone, Laid-Back Camp, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, World Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– all returning for new episodes next month, the anime slate will be dominated by sequels.