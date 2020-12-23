Crunchyroll slates 30 plus series

Crunchyroll has announced the first additions to its anime line up for the winter 2021 anime season.
• Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– season 2B – 6 January
• So I’m a Spider, So What? – 8 January
• The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter – 8 January
• World Trigger season 2 – 9 January
• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – 12 January
• Dr. Stone season 2 – 14 January
• Laid-Back Camp season 2 – TBD
• Anime AzureLane: Slow Ahead! – TBD
• Dr. Ramune – Mysterious Disease Specialist – TBD
• EX-ARM – TBD
• Heaven’s Design Team – TBD
• The Quintessential Quintuplets season 2 – TBD
• Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure – TBD
• True Cooking Master Boy – TBD
• Umamusume: Pretty Derby season 2 – TBD
• Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories 8 – TBD
• Given The Movie – February 2021
With That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Dr. Stone, Laid-Back Camp, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, World Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– all returning for new episodes next month, the anime slate will be dominated by sequels.