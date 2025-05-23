Walt Disney Studios has dropped the trailer of Zootopia 2, the sequel to 2016’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film. Zootopia.

The trailer features glimpses at new and returning characters, reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).

Synopsis of the film: Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The trailer features the original song Zutu by Zootopia’s lemming techno group, Lemeeens Members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia.

The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and produced by Yvett Merino. Zootopia 2 features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Bush said, “A larger world is in store for the fans. We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before.”

Howard added, “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Walt Disney Studios India will release Zootopia 2 in Indian theatres on 28 November in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.