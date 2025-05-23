Fusebox Games, the UK- based subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has announced the worldwide launch of Big Brother: The Game, a new narrative‑driven mobile experience inspired by the reality TV franchise. The game has been developed in collaboration with Banijay Rights, the global distributor of Big Brother, with an aim to tap into the franchise TV show’s audience base globally.

Based on Banijay Entertainment reality TV format, the game invites players to step into the Big Brother house, form alliances, compete in challenges, and navigate the drama of nominations and evictions, all from their mobile devices. It offers players the chance to create their own character and engage in different narratives inspired by the show’s moments.

The game is now available for download on iOS and Android.

Fusebox Games CEO Terry Lee commented, “This is more than just a mobile game, it’s a reality show experience where players shape the drama, form alliances, and fight for survival in the Big Brother house. The global appeal of the Big Brother franchise, combined with our interactive storytelling expertise, makes this a truly unique release.”

Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said, “Fusebox Games has demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation in bringing popular IPs to the interactive gaming space. The launch of Big Brother: The Game aligns with our vision to expand globally and deliver engaging content that resonates with diverse audiences. We are proud to support Fusebox in this exciting endeavor.”

Banijay Rights SVP of gaming Mark Wollard shared, “Our partnership with Fusebox Games opens exciting new possibilities, creating immersive ways for fans to engage with this iconic brand. We look forward to seeing players around the world experience the drama, strategy, and excitement of the Big Brother house in a whole new way.”

Big Brother had first hit screens 25 years ago in the Netherlands in 1999. Since its debut, over 600 series of the show have aired around the world in 70 markets.