CyberPowerPC India rolls out Play Guarantee for players

CyberPowerPC India has launched its Play Guarantee campaign, aimed at giving Indian gamers confidence and clarity when purchasing high-performance gaming PCs. By introducing a 30-day satisfaction assurance on its play ready systems, the initiative seeks to reduce uncertainty in the buying process.

With this campaign, the company aims to reinforce its confidence in the performance and reliability of its systems, offering buyers added assurance that what they receive will meet or exceed expectations.

Every system sold under the Play Guarantee will be built using 100 per cent brand-new parts sourced from authorised manufacturers. Each PC will come pre-installed with a genuine and activated version of Microsoft Windows at the Bios level, ensuring users avoid post-purchase license issues or hidden software costs.

Additionally, customers will receive one year of on-site support, with certified technicians dispatched to their location for repairs or replacements, eliminating the need for long shipping delays or third-party service centers. Before dispatch, all the PCs undergo rigorous stress testing using global industry benchmarks to ensure performance integrity across GPU, CPU, thermals, and memory.

CyberPowerPC India COO Vishal Parekh commented, “As more Indian gamers upgrade to high-performance PCs, trust becomes a critical factor. Gamers shouldn’t have to take a leap of faith when buying a PC. They should know what they’re getting and know it works right out of the box. We at CyberPowerPC India always believed in transparency, may it be sharing FPS benchmarks before purchase or building with only brand-new components. The Play Guarantee campaign aligns perfectly with our commitment to building a credible, consumer-first ecosystem in Indian PC gaming, especially as the community becomes more competitive and discerning.”

As part of its ongoing investment in the growth of India’s PC gaming market, the company is also working to make high-performance gaming setups more accessible to a wider range of gamers.