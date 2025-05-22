ABBY Awards 2025: Enormous, Leo India and Mindshare win coveted titles

The second day of 56th edition of ABBY Awards powered by One Show, being held during the Goafest 2025 at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, witnessed the winners under the broadcaster, PR, design, direct, technology, digital and mobile categories.

Enormous emerged as the ‘Digital Specialist Agency of The Year’ winning 13 awards including one gold, five silver, six bronze and one merit. ‘Technology Specialist Agency of The Year’ was shared by Leo India with one silver and two merits and Mindshare with one silver and one bronze. ‘The Broadcaster of The Year Award’ went to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited with a total of five awards: two golds and one silver, bronze and merit each.

In the Technology category’s Best use of Augmented Reality for Brand Experience segment, Cheil India won bronze for Samsung India’s various campaigns, another bronze went to Enormous for NPCI’s The Sound Of India’s Progress campaign and Mindshare too bagged a bronze for UltraTech’s Turning 1.9Bn UltraTech Logos Into 1.9Bn Experts.

For Use of AI segment, Good Morning Films won gold for Hindustan Times – Truth campaign. The silver was bagged by two contenders:Tagglabs Experiential Private Limited for

Prayagraj Mela Authority’s Narad Muni Ai Chatbox and Mindshare for UltraTech’s Turning 1.9Bn UltraTech Logos Into 1.9Bn Experts. The bronze was shared by three winners: Havas Life Mumbai for Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ LullabAI, Hogarth Studios for Johnson’s Baby’s MyLullaby.Ai – whispers of love, powered by AI and Madison Media for Saffola’s Step up for your heart with AI-driven coaching.

In Digital technology, the technology (utility /tool) witnessed ^a t o m network bagging silver for Reliance General Insurance’s Pink Star Rating campaign. Many more awards were given out at the Abby Awards, an integral part of the Goafest.

Check out the complete results below: