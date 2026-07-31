YRF Studios to host AI Filmmaking workshop with Google 

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Google will co-host an AI filmmaking workshop for India’s filmmaking and creative community on 4 August at YRF Studios.

The workshop will explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in cinema while providing filmmakers and creative professionals with hands-on training in Google Flow, an AI-powered creative studio. Participants will learn how to integrate AI tools into existing production workflows, using them as storytelling companions while retaining full creative control over their craft.

“Every generation of filmmakers inherits new tools, and every generation has to decide whether the tool serves the story or starts dictating it,” said YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. “We’re choosing to have that conversation early and on our terms, in the room with the people building this technology. This session is about giving our filmmakers and creative teams the judgment to use AI deliberately, so that craft stays firmly in human hands, and the camera, the actor, and the story remain where they’ve always belonged – at the centre.”

“We are already seeing incredible momentum with Google Flow in India. Through this workshop, we’re excited to bring our AI creative studio to even more creators across the country and see how these legendary storytellers use the technology to challenge boundaries of artistic expression,” said Google director, UX Research, Technology & Society, Dr Arathi Sethumadhavan.

Google and YRF hope this initiative will serve as a launchpad for ongoing collaboration with India’s leading storytellers, exploring how world-class creatives can use these tools to unlock entirely new forms of storytelling and bring Indian cinema to audiences around the world.