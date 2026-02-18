Former Google executive Bhaskar Ramesh to join JioStar as head of entertainment sales, digital

JioStar announced the appointment of Bhaskar Ramesh as digital entertainment sales head.

He joins from Google where he most recently served as omnichannel businesses director, and as a core member of the India leadership team, drove strategic partnerships across the technology, retail, finance, consumer packaged goods and automotive sectors, as well as championing digital transformation across traditional and digital channels.

Ramesh will report to JioStar entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz and will play a critical role in building out a modern, data-led advertising ecosystem that delivers measurable outcomes for brands while also unlocking new revenues streams, deepening advertiser partnerships and aligning content, technology and sales into a single commercial enterprise.

“I believe that the future of streaming will be built as much on smart monetisation as on engaging content. It was important for us to identify a leader who understands how data, technology and creativity come together to deliver perceptible outcomes for our partners. With the strong digital expertise that he brings to bear, I am confident that Bhaskar will add tremendous value to the business,” said Vaz.

Over the course of his tenure at Google, Ramesh played pivotal roles in shaping YouTube India’s business growth, leading its monetisation and product strategy, helping it scale into a multi-billion dollar business while solving critical ecosystem challenges across planning, pricing, and measurement. He has also worked closely with India’s largest brands, advising CXOs on digital growth and transformation and has represented India on various global strategy forums.

Prior to working at Google, Ramesh built a strong foundation across the CPG and media & entertainment sectors, managing P&L, brand building, operations and business development with organisations including Godrej, Marico and Reliance Broadcast Network. He holds a post-graduate diploma in Management from the SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.