[x]cubeLABS launches proprietary multilingual Voice AI platform Ello

Hyderabad-based digital transformation leader [x]cubeLABS announced the launch of Ello, its proprietary multilingual Voice AI platform for Indian enterprises.

The platform with voice AI agents adapts across 12 Indian and 100+ global languages and dialects worldwide. This launch positions the company at the forefront of transformative voice-driven digital engagement and strengthens its AI-led growth trajectory.

With enterprise customers across the US, Ello introduces a new category of self-evolving conversational voice agents that continuously learn from every interaction, refining their understanding of intent, context, and resolution pathways in real time. Ello’s agents adapt autonomously, compounding in value.

Founded in 2008 by Sridhar Muppidi, Bharat Lingam, and four other co-founders, [x]cubeLABS has spent over 18 years delivering enterprise solutions powered by emerging technologies such as generative AI, IoT, blockchain, and AR/VR, establishing itself as a leader in digital transformation. Ello represents the latest milestone in the company’s broader product and AI innovation strategy, focused on solving high-impact enterprise challenges around customer resolution, retention, and operational efficiency.

Ello is indigenously built and engineered in India, forming a sovereign voice AI infrastructure layer designed for enterprise-grade deployment across regulated industries. Purpose-built for regulated and high-scale environments, the platform goes beyond scripted automation and static bots by delivering measurable improvements in resolution accuracy, contextual continuity, and operational efficiency. The platform uniquely covers the entire voice AI lifecycle end-to-end, from rapid onboarding of enterprise knowledge systems and rigorous evaluation to production deployment with ready-made integrations. Ello enables natural, human-like voice engagement across banking and financial services, telecom, retail, travel & hospitality, healthcare, and large contact centre ecosystems.

Given the growth in AI and voice-led multilingual applications for India, [x]cubeLABS & Ello co-founder Sridhar Muppidi said, “Enterprise AI in regulated industries isn’t just about automation, it’s about reliability, contextual continuity, and measurable outcomes. We have solved some of the hardest problems around long-term memory, context persistence, and production-grade deployment at scale. Many AI systems are built to reduce human call volume. We build systems that actually resolve customer issues end-to-end.”

Headquartered in the IT and tech city of Hyderabad, Ello is building a strong global client base through its enterprise deployments. Having achieved 50 per cent month-on-month growth in bookings over the last two quarters, it is now formally launching in India with capabilities built for local realities. The Indian conversational and voice AI market is witnessing increased enterprise demand with a market potential of approximately USD two billion over the next five years.