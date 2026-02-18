Prime Video previews 2026 content slate; reveals three anime titles coming to the platform

Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken

Prime Video offered an early look at select titles from Japan, Korea, and India at its global showcase for international content. The preview highlighted a sampling of the Asian content coming to the service in 2026, with the full slate to be announced in the coming months.

The platform highlighted three marquee titles from its 2026 anime slate, starting with exclusive worldwide rights for the definitive reboot of Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the reboot reimagines the globally famous manga series as an animated experience combining cutting-edge computer-generated imagery (CG) with hand-drawn animation, celebrating its 40th anniversary. The preview included The Ghost in the Shell, the influential cyberpunk series exploring the intersection of humanity and technology in a hyper-connected 2029 metropolis which will be streamed on Prime Video exclusively worldwide (except Russia and China; in Japan Prime Video has an early exclusive window), and From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman S2, following S1’s success ranking among the platform’s Top 10 titles in over 45 countries.

Korean content continues driving global engagement on the streaming platform, with titles like Marry My Husband and No Gain No Love both reaching the platform’s global Top 10 based on out of country viewership. The platform is, therefore, bringing Korean content to audiences worldwide, in collaboration with leading Korean studios including CJ ENM, SLL, Coupang Play, and others. Highlights include Absolute Value of Romance, a meta romantic comedy starring Kim Hyang Gi and global K-pop idols; Human x Gumiho (working title), a supernatural romance led by Jun Ji Hyun (a.k.a Gianna Jun) and Ji Chang Wook; and Siren’s Kiss, a psychological thriller starring Park Min-young and Wi Hajun. See You at Work Tomorrow! explores workplace romances, while Love in Disguise, starring Yim Siwan, caters to growing demand for genre-crossing storytelling. For audiences seeking epic scale, The Sacred Jewel (working title) delivers historical drama set against the Mongol invasions of Goryeo.

The showcase featured a special preview of Don’t Be Shy, an upcoming Indian Original movie – a young-adult, female-forward coming-of-age drama written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions. Prime Video’s comprehensive Indian content slate – featuring a much broader slate will be unveiled in March.

Titled Prime Video Presents: International Originals, the showcase took place in London. Stories from Japan, Korea, and India are ranking among Prime Video’s most watched, outside the English content slate, the streaming platform stated. These stories – rooted in local cultures yet resonating universally, reflect the growing appetite for authentic narratives that transcend geographic boundaries. The titles previewed from the wider slate at the event build on this momentum, combining globally celebrated franchises, fresh new voices, and long-term partnerships with leading creators and studios across the region.