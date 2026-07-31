Six cartoon friendships that prove every great adventure needs a sidekick

Heroes may get the headlines, but friendships steal the show. This Friendship Day, as viewers revisit some of animation’s most beloved worlds, one truth remains unchanged: the best adventures are never solo missions. From Dholakpur’s fearless heroes to mischievous school gangs and magical siblings, cartoon friendships have spent decades teaching audiences that courage, loyalty and laughter are best shared.

Whether they arrived on television years ago or are just beginning their journey, these animated friendships continue to prove that every hero is only as strong as the people standing beside them.

Chhota Bheem and the Dholakpur gang: Teamwork makes the dream work

Bheem may be Dholakpur’s resident powerhouse, but he has never carried the kingdom alone. Chutki’s compassion, Raju’s fearless spirit, Jaggu’s comic timing and even Kalia’s occasional support transform every adventure into a team effort.

The enduring appeal of Chhota Bheem lies in this simple lesson: strength comes in many forms. Dholakpur’s greatest superpower has never been its friendship.

Tom and Jerry: The original frenemies

If friendship had a chaos meter, Tom and Jerry would break it. For decades, the cat-and-mouse duo have chased, tricked and outwitted each other across living rooms, kitchens and entire cities.

Yet beneath the flying frying pans and elaborate traps lies an unlikely bond. Time and again, the pair set aside their rivalry when it truly matters. They may not exchange heartfelt speeches, but their actions say enough. Sometimes friendship means helping the person you’ve spent all day trying to defeat.

The Powerpuff Girls: Different powers, one bond

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup could not be more different. One leads with logic, another with kindness, and the third charges into battle without a second thought.

Their differences spark conflict, but they also make the trio stronger. Behind every showdown with Mojo Jojo is a reminder that genuine friendships and families are built on embracing what makes each person unique.

Kian & Kiki: Magic runs in the family

Sibling relationships are rarely smooth sailing, and that’s exactly why Kian & Kiki feels so relatable. Set in a household where magic is part of everyday life, the series mixes fantastical mishaps with recognisable family dynamics.

The siblings bicker, compete and occasionally create magical disasters, but when trouble strikes, they stand together. The real magic is not in the spells, it’s in having someone who always has your back.

Sampat & Champat: Crime partners, friendship goals

The iconic duo from Lotpot Comics continue their misadventures on screen, bringing slapstick humour and endless chaos wherever they go.

Their plans may collapse spectacularly, but one thing never changes: neither leaves the other behind. In a world of bungled schemes and comic disasters, Sampat and Champat prove that loyalty is worth more than any stolen treasure.

Fukrey Boyzzz: School days, lifelong memories

The classroom has produced countless friendships, and Fukrey Boyzzz captures that spirit perfectly. The series follows four mischievous friends whose grand plans rarely unfold as expected.

From harmless pranks to everyday challenges, the gang faces everything together. Their friendship feels instantly familiar, echoing the bonds many viewers still cherish from their own school days.

Animation has evolved. Worlds are bigger, stories are grander and technology has transformed the medium. Yet the emotional core remains surprisingly simple. The friendships audiences remember are not defined by epic battles or world-saving quests. They are built through shared laughter, support during difficult moments and the comforting knowledge that someone is always in your corner.

Because when the credits roll and the adventure ends, it is not the hero we remember most. It is the friend who never left their side.