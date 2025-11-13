WinZO partners with Balaji Telefilms to create a transmedia universe

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Interactive entertainment platform with 250 million users WinZO announced a landmark partnership with Balaji Telefilms to create a transmedia universe, a creative ecosystem where stories, games, and characters move seamlessly across formats.
Within just three months of launching its microdrama platform ZO TV, WinZO has crossed 500 titles globally acquired or commissioned in India, marking the fastest content expansion in the short-format entertainment space. This milestone places India firmly on the global map of the USD 26 billion short-drama industry, one of the fastest-growing creative categories worldwide.
The company is leveraging its successful legacy in publishing and distributing over 100 games, curating a tight-knit community of 75,000 content creators, and tapping into the needs of 250 million users in established markets like India and the US, as well as emerging markets such as Brazil to cross over 100 million episodes viewed on the platform in a short span, defining the new creative economy, where entertainment, technology, and culture intersect.
Globally, microdrama has witnessed explosive growth in market size, user base, mobile app downloads, and content creation. The global short-drama industry is expected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2025 to USD 26 billion by 2030. To truly create a global transmedia franchise, India needs to produce content of the caliber of cinema in the microdrama format.
WinZO’s exclusive long-term partnership with Balaji Telefilms is aimed at achieving this goal. Balaji Telefilms, the studio that redefined Indian television and streaming content, joins forces with WinZO to create premium microdramas with cinematic quality and cultural depth, designed for both Indian and global audiences.
“We’re building the world’s first transmedia platform from India, where games, stories, and other digital experiences coexist. To do that, we’re partnering and investing to bring the entire creative ecosystem together,” said WinZO co-founder Paavan Nanda. “Microdramas are the next global frontier. Our strategic partnership with Balaji brings together the best storytellers and the best technology to create real, relatable stories that resonate with India and the world. We are excited to bring stories through this partnership to our over 250 million registered user base.”
“Balaji has always believed that storytelling must evolve with the times. From television to digital and now to micro dramas, our journey has been driven by innovation and the desire to connect deeply with audiences everywhere. Through this collaboration with WinZO we’re creating micro dramas that reflect India’s evolving digital culture,” said Balaji Telefilms joint managing director Ekta Kapoor.
“Audiences today are consuming content in shorter bursts but still crave emotion, drama, and connection, the very pillars of Balaji’s storytelling. This partnership with WinZO is a powerful convergence of creativity and technology, where technology enhances reach and storytelling becomes more interactive, and engaging than ever before,”said Balaji Telefilms CRO Nitin Burman.
WinZO aims to create a creative shift in the category by focusing on quality writing, authentic characters, and deeply rooted cultural narratives that preserve India’s storytelling soul while laying the foundation for a global transmedia franchise.