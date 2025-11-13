Xsens launches redesigned mo-cap Link system with faster setup and improved sensors

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Motion capture technology brand Xsens has announced the next-generation of its Xsens Link system. Xsens is a Movella brand and known for inertial motion capture technology.
A complete redesign of its flagship motion capture product, the latest suit is built for professionals working in the fields of animation, VFX, games and virtual production. Xsens Link introduces improved sensors and a redesigned 4D performance eSuit for a frictionless, practical mocap workflow.
The latest system is redesigned to suit the realities of contemporary production, where efficiency, comfort, and data precision are increasingly important. The next-generation Xsens Link reduces setup time by 50 per cent compared to the previous model, thanks to embedded cabling and one-click sensors.
Xsens product manager Dennis Kloppenburg said, “We’ve taken everything our customers like about the product and refined it for today’s complex, versatile production environments – from studios to mountainsides. Whether you’re capturing a single actor or running a multi-performer shoot, it delivers detailed motion capture data without lengthy preparation.”
Performance capture without limits
Every aspect of the new Link product has been engineered for faster setup, smoother performance, and greater reliability on set. The reworked suit features lightweight, breathable textiles and integrated, washable cables, enabling actors to move comfortably while ensuring consistent sensor alignment across takes. Hot-swappable batteries keep shoots running uninterrupted, while robust Wi-Fi 6E connectivity supports stable, real-time streaming to Xsens Animate along with Unreal Engine, Blender, and other third-party tools.
The hub system, the eSuit’s central processing and communication unit, can now be placed anywhere on the suit for additional comfort and practicality. This feature is designed to be future-ready – ready to update as further updates are released.
“Our goal was to remove every barrier between performance and capture,” added Kloppenburg. “The new Link system gives production teams the ability to shoot anywhere, from at home to on a volume stage, delivering AAA quality data in any environment.”
Tailored to animators, game developers, and performers
Improved sensor positioning helps capture cleaner motion data with fewer artifacts, preserving accuracy in post across complex movements. Whether for animation retargeting, previs, or high-end performance capture, Link maintains data integrity under demanding conditions.
This next-generation hardware is complemented by the product’s Xsens Animate software, creating a pipeline from live capture to post-production. Together, they deliver an ecosystem that bridges actor performance and motion capture data, empowering artists to focus on storytelling over tech stacks.
Xsens Link (Next-Generation) is available to order now.