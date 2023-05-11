WildBrain has promoted Josh Scherba to the role of president and chief executive officer. Scherba has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Under the company’s succession plan, Scherba replaces Eric Ellenbogen who has stepped down as CEO and vice chair. Additionally, chief marketing and brands officer Jim Fielding, has been appointed as strategic advisor to the CEO and board of directors.

“WildBrain has made significant progress over the last three years to emerge as a leading platform for the monetisation of kids and family IP in the global market. As we look to the future, our focus is to continue building on this strategy to accelerate the growth of key franchises globally,” said WildBrain board of directors chair Don Wright.

Wright further mentioned, “As president, Josh played an integral role in setting and implementing WildBrain’s 360-degree strategy, and he has been a driving force behind all aspects of the company’s highly successful content business, from its award-winning animation studio through to its world-leading global distribution business. We’re confident Josh has the right combination of strategic vision, deep industry expertise and operational insights to take WildBrain forward into this next phase of growth.”

“The board is also pleased to further benefit from Jim Fielding’s far-reaching industry experience in the evolution of his relationship with the Company. We’ve worked with Jim for years in his capacity as a consultant for our Peanuts brand, where he developed the current growth strategy, before he joined WildBrain as an executive,” he said.

Fielding has provided valuable strategic and operational counsel across key brands, transforming the company’s approach to marketing and franchise activation. He has a rich history with top media and consumer-products companies and possesses a deep understanding and strong track record of implementing IP strategy and monetisation.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time at WildBrain, and I’m honoured that our board has put their support behind me to lead the company. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented people across the organisation, our passionate management team and the Board to further execute on our global strategy, with a renewed focus on key franchises to drive profitability for the long-term success of the business and enhance value for shareholders,” said Scherba. “With our beloved iconic brands, such as Peanuts, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake, as well as the creative expertise we’ve invested in across our teams and our truly global reach in distribution and licensing, we hold a unique position of strength in the evolving marketplace to continue capitalising on meaningful partnerships for content and consumer products.”

Scherba is a deeply experienced executive drawing on over 20 years in the global industry, who has been with WildBrain since its founding in 2006. He was appointed president in 2018 and has fostered a content-led approach to igniting and monetising brands from WildBrain’s deep vault of valuable IP as well as partner-owned brands.

Well known in the entertainment industry as the primary face of business for WildBrain, Scherba has built strong, long-term relationships with numerous major partners, including Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon, SEGA, YouTube, the BBC, LEGO, Mattel and many others. Most recently, Scherba was the driving force behind WildBrain’s agreement to acquire House of Cool, to significantly expand the company’s capabilities for premium series, specials and features.

“WildBrain is one of the most exciting companies I’ve worked with in my career. Over the past few years, we’ve made strong progress elevating and celebrating brands like Peanuts, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake. With its rich portfolio of IP, combined with its extensive infrastructure and capabilities for content and brand management, plus its wealth of talented people dedicated to creative excellence, WildBrain holds great potential in today’s global market. I’m excited to continue my work with Josh and the Board to help further ignite WildBrain’s IP and drive future growth,” said Fielding.

Jim Fielding has deep experience leading consumer-products groups at the world’s top media companies, including Disney, DreamWorks and Twentieth Century Fox. He is a former Disney Stores Worldwide president, where he completely redefined the digital and physical experience around the globe. Fielding has held leadership roles at top retailers, including Claire’s Stores, Inc., where he was CEO, The Gap, Lands’ End, and the J. Peterman Company. During his 30-year career, he has recruited and trained global leaders in a variety of disciplines and at all levels.

“On behalf of the entire company and board, I’d also like to recognise Eric for his important leadership over the past several years in the strategic transformation of WildBrain. Eric has helped reshape the company, setting it on a renewed path of sustainable growth and positioning it for a successful future,” added Scherba. “During his tenure, he elevated the company’s commitment to creative excellence and expanded its global reach by implementing a unified 360-degree strategy across the organisation, rebranding the company, and assembling a top management team. We’re grateful for Eric’s vision and valuable contributions and wish him all the best.”

“It’s been a tremendous experience to have led the evolution of WildBrain into the industry leader that it is today. I’m pleased to leave the company in a much stronger position than I found it, and I’ve greatly enjoyed working with WildBrain’s board, management team and talented employees across the global organisation. I have every confidence that Josh is the right person to continue on the path we set together for WildBrain’s future,” said Ellenbogen.

Fielding will maintain oversight of the company’s franchise and marketing functions during a transition period, while working with Scherba and the Board to implement new leadership.