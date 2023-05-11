Bafta-winning and Oscar-nominated producers Magic Light Pictures and BBC announce animated adventure Tabby McTat for this Christmas. The film is adapted from the hugely successful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. It marks the 11th animated special of their work produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

The year 2023 also marks the 30th year of Donaldson and Scheffler’s creative partnership.

“I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris. We also both love cats – in fact – we’ve just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat. So, this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing, and cats,” said Donaldson.

“Julia and Axel’s book is a beautiful, heart-warming story that we’re delighted to be adapting for BBC viewers this Christmas. The friendship between Fred and Tabby is a truly special one and the film explores how their relationship changes unexpectedly as their lives move forward, and ultimately, how they learn to embrace that change,” said producer Barney Goodland.

“Magic Light’s hugely entertaining adaptations of Julia and Axel’s works have been delighting families and viewers of all ages for over a decade now. I know that Tabby is a character loved by many, so I could not be happier that he’ll be brought to life this Christmas on BBC One and iPlayer,” said BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt.

The film stars Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) as Fred, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) as Tabby, Cariad Lloyd(Peep Show) as Prunella, Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) as Pat, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) as the narrator, and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) as Sock. Animation services are provided by Red Star Studio.

The synopsis reads: The film follows Fred, a busker, and his cat Tabby McTat who enjoy a contented life singing on the streets of London to delighted audiences. One day when chasing a thief, Fred falls and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat left alone on the city streets?

Tabby McTat is directed by Sarah Scrimgeour (Superworm) and Jac Hamman (Superworm); written by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang; and produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures. The film was acquired by BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore, and BBC drama commissioning editor Nawfal Faizullah.