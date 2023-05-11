Revenant Esports has strengthened its Valorant team with the addition of a new coach from the Philippines, Chris “Pro” Martir. A veteran of the Filipino region, Pro will be working with the team to help them analyse their gameplay and assist them to excel in the ongoing Valorant Challengers 2023: South Asia Split 2 in New Delhi.

Pro was previously a professional Counter-Strike player, competing for major teams like the TNC Pro Team and Bren Esports. He jumped over to Valorant in 2021, competing as a professional player in the Filipino scene with South Built Esports.

Now, Pro will be taking on a new persona in the form of the head coach at Revenant Esports. His experience in the Valorant scene along with his familiarity with some players in the Valorant Challengers South Asia will further help him make the team better.

Commenting on his new role as a coach, he said, “Revenant has two Filipino players and there are also some other imports from the country in the South Asian Valorant scene as well. Having competed with and against these players since 2021, I look forward to assisting the Revenant roster to strengthen their core synergy, identify mistakes, and improve their overall gameplay.”

Revenant Esports’ Valorant roster consists of:

Shailesh “Blackhawk” Dalvi

Kasif “Paradox” Sayyed

Enrico “Ching” Perez

Joshua “JoshS” Miles Santos

Sahil “1TapGod” Duble

Tejas “Rite2Ace” Santosh Sawant

With Ching and JoshS hailing from the Philippines as well, Pro’s addition as the head coach will help the two imports to assimilate easily into the new roster.

Commenting on the appointment of the new coach, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to compete in Split 1 of the Valorant Challengers South Asia, so our present team hasn’t competed together on the big stage. Building their synergy as soon as possible has been an area of focus for us and Pro’s addition will help us realize that goal.”

Revenant has so far played one match in the Valorant Challengers against MLT Esports, winning the game with a scoreline of 2-1. The team will next take on reigning champions Orangutan on 12 May at 7 pm IST.