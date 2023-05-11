Germany’s Studio 100 Film will present the official international trailer and will showcase 20 minutes of its forthcoming comedy adventure film Giants of La Mancha at this year’s Marche du Film, Cannes.

Available in Autumn 2023, Giants of La Mancha is a visually stunning and action-packed CGI spectacle set to captivate viewers of all ages. International sales are handled by Studio 100 Film.

Directed by Gonzalo Gutierrez and written by Carlos Kotkin, Giants of La Mancha is an extraordinary and adventurous journey for the whole family, following 11-year-old Alfonso, heir to Don Quixote, and his three imaginary rabbits, which are joined by Pancho and Victoria. With their power of friendship, they save their beloved hometown somewhere in La Mancha from a huge storm. They dream the impossible dream, overcome their fears, and use their imagination to find the real force behind the storm.

This epic adventure, produced by Germany’s Studio 100 Media and M.A.R.K.13 COM with GF Films from Argentina, combines the creative power and visual styles of the best artists from both countries to meet the highest standards.

Director Gonzalo Gutierrez said, “Visual development is the part we enjoyed the most about the production process of this film, as we believe that’s where the magic of cinema resides; giving the audience the chance to discover universes that would otherwise be impossible. It’s literally magic.”

Studio 100 Film business operations head Thorsten Wegener said, “This film was a great challenge for everybody involved. As one of the largest productions for us so far, it’s taken us to a new level in terms of storytelling and production value. We all are extremely proud of the result and can’t wait to see the film on the big screen.”

International pre-sales for the film are excelling, with Constantin Film on board for the German-speaking territories. Further sales have been secured for Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, the Middle East, Israel and Vietnam.

The screenings will be done on 17 May at 11:30 am in Palais H, and 18 May at 1:45 pm in Palais D.