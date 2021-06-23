WildBrain CPLG sets up new emoji brand partners in EMEA

WildBrain CPLG has scored a new wave of deals in EMEA for emoji, the iconic brand, across the fashion, accessories and back-to-school categories.

WildBrain CPLG’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) team has inked a deal with Yellow Flower (premium brands) for an emoji apparel line spanning babywear and kids’ t-shirts, now available at Carrefour stores across the Middle East. Additionally, Andy Enterprises has developed a new line of emoji face masks, which has launched at retailer Brands for Less’ 45 stores in the region. In a previously announced deal, leading Kuwaiti sports and high-street fashion retailer, Al Nasser, has now introduced its first emoji brand apparel range targeting kids and women for Spring/Summer 2021. The local high-end fashion retailer RIVA has also just launched its second emoji brand collection for teens and women.

In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), WildBrain CPLG is building upon its long-term relationship with the Polish market leader for school supplies, St-Majewski, with the launch of a new range of emoji stationery and gifts, including crayons, colouring pencils, notebooks, backpacks, diaries and money boxes. The line is now available online and at stores across Poland and Europe, with the support of an extensive marketing and PR campaign. In a further local deal, WildBrain CPLG has signed Utenos who will launch an apparel collection for kids, tweens and young teens this summer.

emoji CEO and founder Marco Huesges said, “An integral part of our emoji brand strategy is ensuring there’s always a fresh and enticing range of on-trend products available to consumers of all ages. WildBrain CPLG continues to secure best-in-class partnerships and these new deals are no exception – we’re sure these new ranges will be a huge hit with our fans across EMEA.”

WildBrain CPLG licensing manager MENA Roberto Pallottini added, “The instantly recognisable emoji brand continues to go from strength to strength particularly across the MENA region, where it’s become a key property for retailers, especially those within the fashion space. With its distinctive, vast and universal language, emoji offers endless possibilities for licensees and retailers to get creative, as demonstrated by this latest wave of products that offer consumers some really fun and unique ways to express themselves.”

WildBrain CPLG represents the emoji brand across the UK & Eire; Germany, Austria, & Switzerland; Benelux; Turkey; CEE; Spain & Portugal; Russia; France; MENA; Nordics; Italy; Greece; Poland; and Ukraine. Additionally, WildBrain CPLG is handling worldwide licensing and merchandising rights for emojitown, a brand new digital-first series and consumer products extension of the emoji brand, for which the agency is developing a cross-category merchandise offering targeted at teens and young adults.