Expanding its animation slate, Netflix announces three new kids animated series 

Netflix has announced three new animated comedy series for kids and families from renowned creators with fresh new voices.

A Tale Dark & Grimm, Dogs in Space, and Super Giant Robot Brothers will be added to Netflix’s ever-growing animated slate that includes the recently launched City of Ghosts, Kid Cosmic, and upcoming series Centaur World, Scientist and Maya and the Three among others.

Netflix director of original animation Megan Casey said, “Comedy comes in many flavors and we are excited to add a few new ones to the menu at Netflix. From a character comedy about dogs on a very unusual space mission by first-time creator Jeremiah Cortez, to a dark comedic take on fairy tales based on the wildly popular book A Tale Dark & Grimm by Adam Gidwitz, to a giant robot buddy comedy from Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres, we are thrilled to give kids and families all over the world more reasons to laugh.”

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents…or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome.

The series is produced in partnership with Boat Rocker Studios in association with Novo Media Group and Astro-Nomical Entertainment. Animation is being produced by Boat Rocker’s Jam Filled Entertainment. David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place), James Henrie (This Is the Year, The Good Life), Bug Hall, Bob Higgins (Dino Ranch, The Who Was Show), Jon Rutherford (Dino Ranch, Daniel Spellbound), and Doug Langdale (Dave the Barbarian, The Weekenders) serve as executive producers. Simon Otto (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) also serves as the executive producer and supervising director.

The voice cast includes Raini Rodriguez, Andre Robinson (The Loud House), Scott Adsit, Ron Funches, Erica Rhodes (La Vie en Rhodes), Adam Lambert, Eric Bauza (Space Jam: A New Legacy), Tom Hollander, Missi Pyle and Nicole Byer (Nailed It).

The series is all set to premiere this fall.

Dogs in Space

In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.

The series is created by Jeremiah Cortez, who is also executive producer alongside Adam Henry. The series is produced in partnership with Atomic Cartoons. Adam Henry and Atomic Cartoons’ Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Matthew Berkowitz, and Kristin Cummings also serve as executive producers.

The voice cast includes Haley Joel Osment (Kominsky Method), Sarah Chalke, Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Chris Parnell (Archer), David Lopez, Debra Wilson (MADtv) and William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad).

The series is all set to premiere this fall.

Super Giant Robot Brothers

This action-comedy animated series in partnership with Reel FX Originals, from creators Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres (Love, Death, and Robots, Trollhunters) follows two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil.

Tommy Blacha (Metalocalypse, Moonbeam City) serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jared Mass and Steve O’Brien from Reel FX Originals will executive produce alongside Maldonado and Torres. Oscar-winning director and Pixar veteran Mark Andrews (Brave) will direct the series.

The series is about to premiere in 2022.