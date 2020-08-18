WildBrain CPLG secures a deal with BeArty to launch ‘Star Trek’ artwork on their Smart TVs

WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has inked a deal with technology company BeArty for an innovative digital wall art range based on the iconic entertainment brand Star Trek.

Brokered by WildBrain CPLG on behalf of ViacomCBS Consumer Products, the partnership will find the launch of a collection which enables fans to display Star Trek artwork on their Smart TVs.

WildBrain CPLG Northern Europe & MD UK, Eire & France VP John Taylor said: “Star Trek has a hugely loyal and wide fan-base and this innovative new partnership with BeArty gives those fans an exciting opportunity to access their favourite artwork in an affordable and accessible way. We look forward to seeing fans around the world replacing their blank TV screens with eye-catching Star Trek ships in their homes and offices.”

Through BeArty’s proprietary Vizzio Art software, which is downloaded onto a Smart TV, consumers can navigate thousands of artwork options through the Vizzio Art mobile app. This new Star Trek offering will feature hundreds of images from the internationally successful franchise and be available to subscribers from August 2020.

BeArty founder and CEO Patrick Ashworth added: “BeArty is excited to launch this new platform, which will allow fans to experience Star Trek all day long. With the large and growing wall decoration market, and the widespread use of smart phones and Smart TVs, it is finally time to make a real impact in the market and make art available to everyone and empower them to change their wall décor in just a couple of clicks.”