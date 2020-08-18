Animated short, ‘Tokri’ garners over a million views

Animated short from Studio Eeksaurus, Tokri captures the real essence of the fast-paced and overwhelming Mumbai. Tokri boasts of being present in over 100 official selections and winning 31 awards apart from other screenings around the world. Recently, it also got picked by Short of the Week. Tokri was also picked as Vimeo Staff Pick, which is a huge honour.

The animated short, which tells the story of a father daughter duo, grabbed attention from many on YouTube as well and the artistic creation garnered around a million views. While talking to Animation Xpress, Studio Eeksaurus founder Suresh Eriyat said, “One million views and equally encouraging comments for a short film like Tokri was unthinkable. We are all really overwhelmed with such a warm acceptance and love from the viewers.”

“Tokri is not a funny cartoon or a celebrity driven video or a commercially pushed video which kind of gathers this sort of a momentum within a month! This is definitely a great indication that such films with unusual execution methods deploying an entirely different story telling pattern have a promising future in our country contrary to my own belief earlier,” added Eriyat.

It is simple and relatable, with a straight and uncomplicated treatment. Father and daughter as the characters need no introduction in our Indian context when such relationships are deep rooted and everyone can absolutely relate themselves with the father and the daughter from Tokri.