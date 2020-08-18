Upcoming VFX-heavy project titled ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas is speculated to be an adaptation of Ramayana

The success has ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warriors’ has prompted director Om Raut and VFX stalwart Prasad Suthar to bring another epic to life under the banner of ‘Retrophiles’

Titled Adipurush, this movie movie is expected to be an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. Actor Prabhas will be playing the lead role in the movie which will be made in 3D.

On Monday evening, Prabhas and Om Raut, who is known for directing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, teased their fans by dropping a clip in which they can be seen talking about their big announcement through a video conference. In the clip, Om Raut can be seen asking Prabhas if he is “ready for tomorrow,” to which the actor replies, “All excited, finger crossed.”

The the magnum opus will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. Celebrating the victory of good over evil… Title Announcement #Adipurush

The details about the full cast of the film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, have not been revealed yet.