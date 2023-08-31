A global entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency WildBrain CPLG has struck a direct-to-retail partnership with international lifestyle retailer Miniso. The partnership will see hundreds of new consumer products for the brands Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake and In the Night Garden launch in over 5,000 Miniso stores around the world. The partnership was brokered by WildBrain CPLG’s China team on behalf of WildBrain.

The China-based retailer has entered 107 international markets with over 5,700 stores to date, attracting over one billion customers worldwide. Under the new WildBrain partnership, the retailer will begin launching products in China for In the Night Garden this fall, with Teletubbies (China and international) and Strawberry Shortcake (international) to follow next year. Product categories for all brands include toys, consumer electronics, personal care, cosmetics, stationery, accessories, homeware, tableware and drinkware. Outside of Greater China, the partnership will see products launched in Miniso’s network of lifestyle stores across North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia (excluding Japan), the Middle East and Africa.

This new deal builds on the recently announced partnership between Miniso and Peanuts, also brokered by WildBrain CPLG’s China team on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide. The Miniso x Peanuts collaboration too will launch this year, with the collaboration including 300 Snoopy products across multiple categories, including toys, bags and accessories, stationery and lifestyle products.

WildBrain CPLG China VP Benjamin Bao said, “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our global licensing campaigns for these beloved franchises. It is also testament to our approach of leveraging our deep local expertise, such as with our licensing team in Shanghai, as part of our strategy to amplify brands for global audiences.”

Miniso executive vice president Ada Dou said, “By focusing on interest-driven consumption, Miniso aims to solidify its position as a prominent player in IP collaboration for lifestyle products. Through these partnerships, we can establish a deeper emotional connection with consumers and further enhance the brand’s identity.”

The announcement of the partnership with MINISO follows WildBrain CPLG’s recent expansion across APAC with an expansion of its Shanghai team and new offices and teams in Seoul, Taipei and Singapore.