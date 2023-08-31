US-based VFX company Bot VFX shared that they have onboarded veteran VFX producer Natasha Anne Francis as executive producer.

With a career spanning 30 years and three continents, much of it as a VFX producing powerhouse, Francis has made the rounds on countless shows both from the facilities side as well as client-side. She’s credited with major shows like Hugo, The Curious Case of Benjamin, Tron: Legacy, Cosmos A Space Time Odyssey, The Orville, Suicide Squad and the more recent Peter Pan & Wendy among countless others.

On the facilities-side, she has worked with industry majors like Framestore, Digital Domain, Scanline, Pixomondo, Animal Logic, and Zoic. Francis’s client-side experience has been with Fox, Starz and MRC, where she also built on-set experience in both television and film projects as both a VFX producer and VFX supervisor.

She has even had exposure to the software side of visual effects – her foray into the industry was with Softimage out of Montreal before it was purchased by Microsoft. Francis has lived and worked in the US, Canada, Germany and Australia, giving her a global perspective that is essential to an industry that is deeply steeped in multi-geography workflows and multi-cultural collaboration.

“Adding someone as seasoned and multitalented as Natasha onto our executive producer ranks was central to our growth ambitions,” said Bot VFX CEO & founder Hitesh Shah. “We couldn’t be more excited about having her on our team as Boy continues to expand in size and capabilities.”

Beyond the roster of projects that speaks to her show-cred, Francis brings amazing “street-cred” as a business woman who knows how to manage complex projects, be they shows, new office openings, or infrastructure builds. In her numerous prior roles, she has been asked to open new offices or see through infrastructure expansion projects where she amply applied her “grab the bull by the horns” aptitude for getting the job done.

Francis’s ability to block and tackle situations goes beyond the metaphorical – she is a seasoned practitioner and trainer in the martial arts. She also finds joy in the art of cooking, and being with her two dogs. Natasha is a native of Montreal, Quebec, where she currently resides.