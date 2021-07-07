Wildbrain CPLG expands ‘Peanuts’ licencing programme in Europe

WildBrain CPLG has secured a new wave of European partners for the beloved character brand Peanuts. Brokered on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide, the latest collection of deals sees ranges launching across fashion, accessories, homewares and gifts for both children and adults. In addition, WildBrain CPLG is expanding its representation of Peanuts with Nordic representation rights being added to the agency’s existing remit from 1 July 2021.

WildBrain CPLG’s Benelux team has inked deals with partners, including: Dutch beachwear brand Shiwi (Luxor Fashion Group) for a Spring/Summer 2021 collection targeted at boys, girls and men; Eastpak for a collection of Peanuts backpacks and travel bags, launching worldwide in July; and Leomil for a girls and women’s footwear range, set to roll out across Europe in Spring/Summer 2022.

Additionally, WildBrain CPLG’s Germany, Austria and Switzerland team continues to extend its PUMA partnership with a second collection of kids’ footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by Peanuts launching worldwide in July 2021, following a successful first collection in Spring 2021. The premium pet food brand PLATINUM has also been signed for a promotional deal, featuring Snoopy as its brand ambassador for a digital marketing campaign across Europe.

WildBrain CPLG EVP and managing director Maarten Weck added, “The timeless Peanuts brand continues to prove its enduring popularity among a broad range of consumers, retailers and licensees across Europe and beyond, as demonstrated by these latest product ranges from both new and long-term partners. With the European licensing programme continuing to diversify and gain further momentum, it’s also fantastic to extend our remit and represent the brand across the Nordic market, which offers significant potential for additional growth.”

Eastpak collection

In Spain, Andres Gallardo has launched its second handcrafted Peanuts collection, Dime Que Me Quieres has recently debuted a handmade artisan jewellery range and Zara Home has introduced a new line of babywear, towels, homeware and accessories at its stores and website worldwide. In Greece, Giovas is set to launch bags and accessories in a new back-to-school Peanuts collection.

For the UK, new Spring/Summer apparel collections have launched from existing partners, including the baby and kidswear brand Cribstar and the adult fashion brand Vintage Supply. In addition, childrenswear brand Lil’ Cubs, as well as candle company Flamingo Candles, have both debuted their first Peanuts ranges. For Italy, WildBrain CPLG’s local team has secured a deal with MyBeautyBox, which saw the monthly makeup subscription service’s June mystery box dedicated to Peanuts. Long-term Italian publishing partner Foto Edizoni is adding Peanuts comic strips to its monthly crossword magazine and is also launching its first bi-monthly Peanuts themed kids and teen crossword magazine.

WildBrain CPLG’s France team has secured deals with Parisian fashion design studio Sandro, which saw the recent worldwide launch of a Peanuts men’s capsule collection, and also with local fashion brand Cyrillus for a baby and children’s collection. In Central and Eastern Europe, MPTECH has been signed for stationery and back-to-school items with the first collection launching for back-to-school 2021.

Territory Management EMEA for Peanuts Worldwide senior director Tara Botwick said, “A key part of our Peanuts brand strategy is ensuring we’re continually innovating and reaching our fans in unique ways. This latest wave of licensees and distinctive new collection launches promises to offer consumers of all ages some really fun and creative ways of engaging with Snoopy and the gang.”

WildBrain CPLG currently represents the Peanuts brand across the UK; France; Spain; Italy; Central and Eastern Europe; Middle East and North Africa; Germany, Austria & Switzerland; Benelux, Greece, Turkey, Russia and the Nordics.