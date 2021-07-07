Krafton deploys Battlegrounds Mobile India launch campaign

Battlegrounds IP from Krafton opened with a blast with the players from the Indian market lapping up the remodelled version of PUBG; BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA in large numbers. In order to spread the word, Krafton has revealed its launch campaign recently.

Krafton has joined forces with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate to launch BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA and has conceptualized and produced two TVCs – a launch film on #IndiaKaGame and another one on the core theme of ‘dosti’ or friendships made in the game. The launch film is a montage film featuring the various ways in which Indians have made the game their own through their traditions, cuture and typical Indian ways of living, relationships and equations.

Speaking about the launch, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate COO Charles Victor said, “Who wouldn’t be excited with the opportunity to partner Krafton? Firstly, because we were going to launch India’s most eagerly awaited mobile game. Secondly, it was a chance to build on gaming’s new narrative, that it is as much of social activity as it is a game. People forge friendships, take these bonds to the offline world and some even meet their partners and spouses while gaming. It was the opportunity to be able to write real stories that eventually resulted in this film.”

Battlegrounds is poised to be an innate component of Indian gaming culture and encapsulating the ‘India ka Battle Grounds’ elements like friendships that are made and strengthened while gaming, the spirit of competition, and the idiosyncrasies of the Indian gamer.

Casting light on the ideation behind the campaign, Chetan Kapoor, Sr. Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said: “We set ourselves the task to create memorable films that bring alive the diversity, inclusivity, unique traits and idiosyncrasies of the players that truly make BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA a game like no other. While producing films of this scale was a challenge in these times, we believe we’ve managed to create ad films that will be liked as much as the game is loved. Here’s to some chicken dinners coming up!”

While the first campaign film has launched, the second film is on the way as the campaign is all set to be deployed heavily to promote the game.