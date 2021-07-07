Our Machinery announces launch of new game engine The Machinery

Our Machinery, an independent game and entertainment technology development studio, announced that The Machinery is live and available for purchase.

Using a completely plugin-based model, The Machinery offers a wide range of tools and applications to help developers create and build compelling games, interactive experiences, and high-end virtual worlds.

With simplicity and scalability in mind, The Machinery is designed to be “hackable.” All code is written in C, a significantly simpler language than C++. Developers can write their own plugins and build completely new applications on top of the API, all while allowing for real-time collaboration where multiple people can work together within the same game project.

With The Machinery’s limited Early Adopters Program, developers can purchase The Machinery for a discounted price of $50.00 per year for independent developers and $450.00 per year for industry professionals. Both pricing options come with the full suite of features, technical support, and source access. The Early Adopters Program is available until 1January, 2022. A free version without source will also be available.

“During our time working with other technologies, we saw a need for a flexible and lightweight 3D engine. It’s been exciting and challenging making a new game engine in a space that’s pretty competitive, but we feel The Machinery offers a robust and customizable experience that will allow developers to have much more freedom and flexibility to create the game of their dreams. We have tremendous passion for what we do and look forward to working with the many developers that share our passion to create,” said Our Machinery co-founder and chief executive officer Tricia Gray.

Our Machinery recently secured a seed round from game developers: Arrowhead Studios, Fatshark founders, Martin Wahlund and Rikard Blomberg, and Avalanche Studios founders, Linus and Viktor Blomberg.

“We invested in The Machinery personally because we feel strongly about its capabilities and performance. We will be opening a new game studio later this year and The Machinery will be our engine of choice to develop and create the games we are envisioning. The team at Our Machinery has a clear vision of their own and goals that align with our values. We see our partnership lasting for many years to come,” said Avalanche Studios founders Linus Blomberg and Viktor Blomberg.

“We worked with the team at Our Machinery previously and trust their ability to build efficient tech. When they first presented us with The Machinery, we were drawn to the engine’s features and the flexibility it provides while focusing on developer iteration time. We look forward to working with Our Machinery in the future,” said Arrowhead Game Studios chief executive officer Johan Pilestedt, the developers of Magicka, Gauntlet, Helldivers, and more.