West Bengal places its bet on AVGC-XR with Rs 50 crore skills push

West Bengal is finally pressing play on the AVGC-XR economy. The state government has earmarked Rs 50 crore to train around one lakh students and young professionals annually in animation, visual effects, gaming and extended reality, signalling its intent to join India’s fast-expanding creative-tech race.

The proposal also includes setting up 500 content creator labs in 2026 and revamping the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (Webel) animation academy with new courses in 3D animation and vfx. The aim is to build the skills ecosystem needed for emerging digital industries while preparing a new generation of creators for a rapidly evolving job market.

For a state that has largely watched the AVGC-XR boom from the sidelines despite Kolkata’s rich creative heritage, the move marks a notable shift in direction. Better late than never.

West Bengal, however, is entering a crowded field. Karnataka has been nurturing the sector since 2017 with its AVGC policy, a centre of excellence in Bengaluru and a Rs 50 crore venture fund.

Telangana’s image policy has helped turn Hyderabad into a global animation and gaming hub, attracting studios such as Electronic Arts (EA) and Rockstar Games, the most influential video game companies.

Maharashtra has gone all in, approving an AVGC-XR policy targeting Rs 50,000 crore in investments and two lakh jobs by 2050, backed by an initial outlay of Rs 3,268 crore.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala are shaping their own strategies, while Nagaland has formed a dedicated AVGC-XR task force focused on esports and grassroots talent.

Against those numbers, West Bengal’s Rs 50 crore commitment is modest. But the state is not starting from scratch. By anchoring the initiative within Webel, its established electronics and technology development agency, the government is betting on existing infrastructure instead of building a new institution from the ground up.

Whether that proves to be a shortcut or a stumbling block will depend on how quickly Webel can evolve from a technology facilitator into a creative-tech powerhouse. The money is on the table; now comes the harder part, turning pixels into policy, and policy into production.