Mexican animator Luis De La Rosa dies at 34 in train accident during Annecy festival

In a cruel twist of timing, Mexican animator Luis De La Rosa, known for his work on Knights of Guinevere and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, died in a train accident after presenting his new project, Ash Raider World, at the Annecy Festival in France.

De La Rosa, regarded as a promising voice in Mexico’s animation circuit, was reportedly travelling between festival venues when the incident occurred. Local authorities confirmed that the accident involved a regional train, though details remain sketchy as investigations gather pace.

Industry colleagues noted that De La Rosa had been building momentum on the international circuit, with recent work gaining traction at festivals and among indie studios. His sudden death has, quite literally, derailed a career on the cusp.

Eyewitness accounts cited confusion at the scene, with emergency services responding swiftly. French transport officials have yet to release a full statement as the investigation continues.