Akshay kumar, saif Ali khan reunite for priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’

The wait, it seems, is finally over, and Bollywood’s favourite duo is back in the saddle. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting for Priyadarshan’s next thriller, Haiwaan, which has locked 11 September 2026 for a worldwide theatrical release.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn and backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film pitches itself as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the sort that keeps popcorn mid-air and pulses racing. For fans, though, the bigger hook is the reunion. Kumar and Khan, known for their easy camaraderie and box-office nous, return together after a long gap, and expectations are already doing the heavy lifting.

Director Priyadarshan, better known for his comic timing, appears to be swapping laughs for lunges. Haiwaan promises a taut narrative laced with suspense and high-stakes drama, less chuckle, more chokehold. The film is also likely to tap into India’s growing VFX ecosystem, with large-scale post-production expected to play a key role in shaping its visual grammar.

Joining the fray are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, adding fresh firepower to a cast that blends star heft with new-age grit. Industry chatter suggests the film is being positioned as a major theatrical bet, one that aims to cash in on scale, stars and suspense in equal measure.



The film is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam crime thriller Oppam.