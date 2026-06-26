Tubi dropped ‘Breaking Bear’ trailer ahead of its July debut

The bears are done playing nice. Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming platform owned by Fox Corporation, has dropped the red band trailer for Breaking Bear, its original adult animated comedy, and it’s less woodland whimsy than a full-blown criminal caper with claws out.

Breaking Bear will land with its first two episodes exclusively on Tubi on 24 July, before dropping the remaining six episodes on 31 July.

At the heart of the chaos is a dysfunctional bear family that swaps hibernation for heists in a bid to stop frackers, mobsters and a psychotic wolf pack from tearing apart their forest home. As the stakes climb, so does the count of bad decisions, dragging the family into run-ins with biker gangs, a fame-hungry news anchor and, inevitably, themselves.

The series boasts a heavyweight voice cast led by Oscar winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale), alongside Emmy winners Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), with Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals) and Tony nominee Josh Gad (Frozen) rounding out the ensemble.

Tom DeLonge, Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Bradford Bricken serve as executive producers. Fraser, Gellar and Gad also executive produce alongside showrunner Julien Nitzberg.

Judging by the trailer, this is one forest where survival isn’t about the food chain, it’s about staying one step ahead of the law.