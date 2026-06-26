Toonz Media Group signs global deal for ‘MechWest’ distribution

Toonz Media Group has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement for MechWest, the dieselpunk wild west animated series created by Dave Gallagher and produced by AnimSchool Studios. Under this agreement, Toonz will represent and distribute the series across both linear and non-linear channels internationally.

The announcement coincides with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where Toonz is presenting the series to broadcasters, streaming services and content partners worldwide.

Synopsis of the series: Set in the dieselpunk frontier world of Meridian, where coal‑powered robots known as mechs are treated as expendable tools. At the centre of the story is Pearl West, a teenager who befriends Six, a mech with a hidden secret. Alongside her brother Pico and friend Casey, Pearl sets out on a journey that could alter the future of their world.

Aimed at children aged seven to 12 and family audiences, the series combines animation, action, humour and storytelling. MechWest has recorded more than 11 million views and received recognition at the Telly Awards and the Collision Awards. It has also been covered by entertainment and animation publications, reflecting its position as an independent production.

Toonz Media Group CEO Viswanath Rao shared, “Exceptional storytelling has always been at the heart of successful global entertainment, and MechWest is a powerful example of that. What Dave Gallagher and the AnimSchool Studios team have achieved is remarkable, creating a visually stunning, emotionally engaging series that has already built a passionate audience through its own merit. We are delighted to partner with the team and help bring the series to audiences worldwide.”

Toonz Media Group feature films vice president Gulshan David said, “MechWest stood out immediately, the quality of the animation, the world Dave and the AnimSchool team have built, and an audience that’s already found it. What they’ve achieved is rare for an independently produced series, and we believe it has exactly what major global platforms and broadcasters are looking for. We’re thrilled to bring MechWest to the world stage starting at Annecy.”

Written by Noah Gallagher and Clifford James Taylor, the series features a creative team that includes layout director Galen Chu (Ice Age: Collision Course, Ferdinand) and story head Moroni Taylor (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Iron Giant). The team brings extensive experience from major animated films and franchises.

AnimSchool CEO and founder and MechWest creator Dave Gallagher mentioned, “We’re very excited to partner with Toonz Media Group for this next chapter of MechWest. Our team has made the series independently, one episode at a time, and it’s very rewarding to see the show resonating with audiences. Toonz brings so much expertise in international distribution and a genuine enthusiasm for the series. They share our vision for the show’s broad appeal, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to introduce the show to new audiences and expand its global reach.”

An important aspect of MechWest is its production model. The series has been created largely by recent AnimSchool graduates, showing how new talent can produce high‑quality animation outside traditional studio structures. The project has become a case study in changing approaches to animation production, combining detailed visuals, creator‑led storytelling and steady audience growth.