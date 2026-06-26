OS Studios taps Ishaan Arya to lead India expansion

India’s OS Studios has appointed Ishaan Arya as country manager for India. He will lead the agency’s expansion into new hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai.

OS Studios, part of Project Worldwide, has recently entered the Indian market with its Fan Z playbook, aimed at helping brands engage with South Asia’s growing gaming, esports and live events sector. The expansion makes use of the infrastructure and production capabilities of sister agency George P. Johnson (GPJ) India.

OS Studios CEO John Higgins shared, “The future of gaming will be shaped by the communities that care about it most, and few markets embody that more than India. To build something meaningful, you have to be part of the culture, not looking in from the outside. Arya understands that better than anyone. He’s exactly the kind of leader we want building the future of OS Studios in India.”

In his new role, Arya will oversee all operations, drive strategic brand partnerships, and scale the agency’s local capabilities in the region.

Project Worldwide South Asia and India chief growth officer Rasheed Sait mentioned, “Brands are investing heavily in Indian gaming, but true fan experience is too often an afterthought. Alongside GPJ India’s experiential footprint, OS Studios will set a new standard for fan engagement in the region.”

Arya has more than a decade of experience in the industry. He co-founded The Esports Club and most recently worked as vice president of partnerships at Nodwin Gaming, where he oversaw Comic Con India.

Arya shared, “A massive gap remains between brand intent and authentic community engagement in India. I’m thrilled to leverage Project Worldwide and GPJ India’s operational strength to build culture-defining experiences for brands and fans alike.”

Under Arya’s leadership, OS Studios India will provide full‑service capabilities, including: