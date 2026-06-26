‘Shaun the Sheep’ set to return in a new Halloween adventure

Aardman, Sky, Studiocanal, and Gkids have released the second trailer and first images for the film Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, which will be shown in cinemas in the United Kingdom and the United States on 18 September 2026.

Studiocanal will release the film in cinemas across all of its territories except the United Kingdom. These territories include France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Benelux, and Italy. The company is also responsible for worldwide sales.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm as they prepare for Halloween, until the Farmer accidentally destroys the flock’s pumpkin patch. Shaun takes on the role of a mad scientist in an attempt to put things right, but events quickly spiral out of control. With the Farmer missing and a mysterious creature roaming the woods of Mossingham, the stage is set for a lively family adventure.

The film features characters created by filmmaker Nick Park and marks the feature directorial debut of long-time Aardman collaborators Steve Cox and Matthew Walker. It is written by Mark Burton (Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Shaun the Sheep Movie). He is joined by Giles Pilbrow (Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas). Justin Fletcher returns as the voice of Shaun and the flock, alongside John Sparkes reprising his role as Bitzer the dog and Kate Harbour returning as the voice of Timmy’s mother.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom brings Aardman’s signature charm to a Halloween setting, mixing familiar characters with a playful new mystery. With its creative team of long-time collaborators and returning voice cast, the film continues the tradition of lighthearted storytelling that has made Shaun a global favourite.