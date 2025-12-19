Webtoon Entertainment adds new originals to its video episodes feature

Webtoon Entertainment announced that they are expanding its video episodes feature with the release of a new slate of original series, marking the first expansion of the format since it launched this summer.

Video Episodes bring webcomics to life through motion, sound effects, background music, and voice acting, offering fans a new way to experience familiar stories while appealing to watch-first audiences. Alongside this expansion, Webtoon is debuting a new Watch tab that consolidates all video content, including video episodes and series trailers, into a single destination in the app, making it easier than ever for fans to find their favourite series in video form.

The new series launched includes Accidental Assassin, Love Bites, Paranoid Mage, and Scale Hunters, with additional titles planned for early 2026. Viewers can also catch up on video episodes for instantmiso’s Fae Trapped and Peglo’s Superfish, which launched in November.

All video episodes will be available to watch for free on the platform.

Recently, Webtoon Entertainment announced the expansion of its Creator Programs in 2026, offering more tools, support, and new opportunities to build a career on Webtoon.