First look of ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal’ out now

The first look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal offers a glimpse into the cinematic vision exploring the life of Lord Hanuman, the symbol of fearless courage and supreme devotion to Lord Ram. This first look has been released ahead of its theatrical release in 2026.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar (Ferrari Ki Sawaari), Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal is the story of Lord Hanuman celebrating India’s rich storytelling heritage.

Presented by Star Studio18 in association with Collective Studios Historyverse and Abundantia Entertainment, the film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Vijay Subramaniam and Vikram Malhotra.